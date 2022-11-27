Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.09.

TFC stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

