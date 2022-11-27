TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

TSE:TWC opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.52. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.86. The firm has a market cap of C$416.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

