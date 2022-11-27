TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
TSE:TWC opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.52. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.86. The firm has a market cap of C$416.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.
