Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,362,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,485. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

