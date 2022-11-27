UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $4.25 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and $3.17 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00026262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00447756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001300 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.17774031 USD and is up 8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,019,376.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

