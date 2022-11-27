Uquid Coin Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00034921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $57.83 million and $4.18 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.15 or 0.08419153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.54 or 0.29938094 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

