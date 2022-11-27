VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 214,859 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $19.42 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

