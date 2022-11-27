Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

