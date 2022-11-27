Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000.

VNQ opened at $87.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

