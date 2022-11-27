Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0217 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $35.12 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00494015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.30048611 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173764 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,928,853.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.