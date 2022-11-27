Verasity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

