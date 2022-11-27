Vertcoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $33,603.58 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00468224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00121440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00835509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242499 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,543,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

