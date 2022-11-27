Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $42,453.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00447380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00116252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00829681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00664413 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00242832 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,546,910 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

