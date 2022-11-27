Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orange makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 265,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

