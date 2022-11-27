Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,738 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of FutureFuel worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FutureFuel by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FF remained flat at $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,337. The company has a market cap of $368.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

