Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT makes up about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

CTRE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 177,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

