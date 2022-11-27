Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 63.2% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,034. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

