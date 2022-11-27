Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,687,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,152 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,603,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,472. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.