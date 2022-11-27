Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 93.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 1,793,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

