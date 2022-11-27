Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 915 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 172,747 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Trading Up 0.9 %

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 557,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.35%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.