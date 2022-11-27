Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.