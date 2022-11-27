Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 193.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,470. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.