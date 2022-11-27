VMware (NYSE:VMW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

