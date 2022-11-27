Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

