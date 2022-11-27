Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Vow has a market capitalization of $135.15 million and approximately $503,098.68 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vow has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.83 or 0.08390277 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00491913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.67 or 0.29920477 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

