VRES Price Hits $1.10 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006630 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $30.64 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,537.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00240015 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003778 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.09657125 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

