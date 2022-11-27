Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $39.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

