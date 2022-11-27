Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.