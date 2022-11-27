Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 target price on SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

S opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.95. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 307.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 315.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

