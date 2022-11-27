Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates $76.00 Price Target for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.21.

OKTA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

