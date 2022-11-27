Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Prologis by 155.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

