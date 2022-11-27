Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

