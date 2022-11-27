Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

