Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

