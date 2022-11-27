Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,001 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

