Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

ABT stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.