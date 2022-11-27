Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $184.11 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

