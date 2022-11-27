Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $257.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $242.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,715 shares of company stock valued at $30,549,734 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

