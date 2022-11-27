Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

