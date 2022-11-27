WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $41.45 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $699,096.37 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00456361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00033026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001689 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.