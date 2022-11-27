Wolfspeed (WOLF) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wolfspeed to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed Competitors 1747 7932 16362 588 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Wolfspeed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wolfspeed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Wolfspeed Competitors -73.65% -89.71% -1.60%

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million -$200.90 million -68.73 Wolfspeed Competitors $3.76 billion $783.22 million 13.58

Wolfspeed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wolfspeed competitors beat Wolfspeed on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

