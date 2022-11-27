Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.69) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 870 ($10.29) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

