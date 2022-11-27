Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Tops $0.0221

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.28 million and $1,265.73 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203955 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,708.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

