Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,709. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

