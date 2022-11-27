XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is Apoletto Ltd’s Largest Position

Apoletto Ltd reduced its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up about 36.3% of Apoletto Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apoletto Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of XPeng worth $131,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 7.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in XPeng by 12.6% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.07. 11,975,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,670,024. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

