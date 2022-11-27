XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 170 ($2.01) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 7.6 %

LON:XPS opened at GBX 142 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 154 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £294.57 million and a PE ratio of 3,550.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.75.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.48), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,115.05).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Further Reading

