Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.15 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.01 or 0.00241911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $616.25 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00088900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00056722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,796,488 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

