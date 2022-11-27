ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $346,231.04 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $346,231.04 and $23.67 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00254411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00089800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.