ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0373

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. ZClassic has a market cap of $346,457.05 and approximately $20.66 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00251617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00089803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

