ZEON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,487.83 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $120.76 million and $111,487.83 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.96 or 0.07725991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00491751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29910619 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.