ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $111,579.14

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $120.02 million and approximately $111,579.14 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

